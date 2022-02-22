Sleep Number Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETSleep Number Corporation (SNBR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.59 (-27.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.2M (+5.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SNBR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.