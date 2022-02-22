Nexstar Media beats on profits thanks to core advertising growth

Feb. 22, 2022 11:04 AM ETNexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Multiple television screens in blue tones

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

Nexstar Media Group (NXST +0.4%) has eked out a gain on Tuesday after beating expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings, with core advertising outperforming.

Revenues fell nearly 10% to $1.25 billion, mainly in line with expectations.

Political advertising slid nearly 94%, mostly unsurprising due to the off-year comparison, but still fell a bit short. Core advertising, however, rose 4.3% to $493.9 million to soften the ad revenue decline.

Distribution revenue, meanwhile, rose 16.6% to $615.9 million.

Digital revenue showed ongoing growth, up 56.3% to about $102 million.

EBITDA fell nearly 25% to $496.1 million but still topped consensus; EBITDA margin dipped to 39.8% from 47.7%. And free cash flow fell 26% to $326.95 million.

For the full year, that marked record free cash flow for a non-election year, allowing the company to cut debt load and return about 53% of it to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, CEO Perry Sook says.

"Our results leveraged an improving and strong core television advertising market, the positive impact of 2020 distribution agreement renewals and double-digit growth in our core digital business, aided by recent content-driven digital acquisitions," Sook says.

For the 2022-2023 cycle it's issuing pro forma guidance for annual free cash flow of $1.4 billion.

Seeking Alpha contributor The Bulls Bay has a Strong Buy on the stock, highlighting the double-digit free cash flow yield and calling it an undervalued broadcast company with best-of-breed management.

