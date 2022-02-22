Jefferies initiates Novavax with a buy citing COVID vaccine profile, sales potential

Detail of Wall Street Sign

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Jefferies has initiated Novavax (NVAX -1.9%) with a buy rating citing the clinical profile of the company's COVID-19 vaccine and its ~1.7B committed doses.
  • The firm has a $198 price target (~59% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Novavax's vaccine "has high efficacy/immunogenicity and clean safety/tolerability, as well as convenient logistics and well-validated protein-based technology," wrote analyst Roger Song. "As a result, we believe it could play a meaningful role in the future CV19 vaccine market."
  • He added that Novavax's vaccine has a similar clinical profile to mRNA vaccines -- those made by Moderna (MRNA +1.0%) and Pfizer (PFE -1.2%)/BioNTech (BNTX -3.3%) -- as well as technical advantages, such as shipping and storage requirements.
