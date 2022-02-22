Esperion stock rises 12% as FY21 net product sales soar 209% Y/Y

Esperion (ESPR +11.5%) stock rose following its Q4 results which beat analysts' estimates.

FY 2021 net product sales grew 208.89% Y/Y to ~$40.05M. U.S. The company said Net Product Revenue of NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) Tablets and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets increased over 200% for the full year 2021.

Total revenue declined to ~$78.45M, compared to ~$227.55M in FY 2020. The company said the decline was primarily attributable to a reduction in one-time collaboration revenue from its partnerships.

Research and development expenses decreased to $106M, compared to $146.94M in 2020.

FY21 Net loss of -269.11M, compared to -$143.6M in 2020. As of Dec. 31, 2021, cash, cash equivalents amounted to $309.3M compared with $305M on December 31, 2020.

Outlook: “We enter 2022 reinvigorated, as it will be an exciting year for Esperion as we expect to achieve 100% MACE accumulation of our unprecedented CLEAR Outcomes trial during the second half of the year and progress towards a topline readout in the first quarter of 2023," said Esperion President and CEO Sheldon Koenig.

The company expects research and development expenses for the full year 2022 to be between $100M and $110M. Selling, General and Administrative expenses are expected in the range of $120M to $130M.

Esperion expects full-year 2022 operating expenses to be between ~$220M and $240M, inclusive of $25M non-cash, stock-based compensation expense.

Consensus Revenue Estimate for full year 2022 is $75M.