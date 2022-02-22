London Stock Exchange to boost digital asset trading capability with TORA buy

  • London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF -2.1%) (OTCPK:LNSTY -0.9%) stock is slipping after the company agreed to acquire TORA, a cloud-based technology provider that supports customers trading multiple asset classes across global markets, for $325M. The transaction will give LSEG digital asset trading capabilities as more institutional investors are increasing exposure to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.
  • The acquisition "will enable LSEG’s customers to benefit from a differentiated trading solution that combines the multi-asset class capabilities of TORA’s software with the Group’s rich data and analytics services," London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) said in a statement.
  • TORA's products include an order and execution management system and portfolio management system for customers trading equities, fixed income, FX, derivatives and digital assets.
  • The company expects to close the acquisition in the second half of 2022.
  • In January, London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) and Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Ventures invested in bond quote system BondCliQ.
