London Stock Exchange to boost digital asset trading capability with TORA buy
Feb. 22, 2022
- London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF -2.1%) (OTCPK:LNSTY -0.9%) stock is slipping after the company agreed to acquire TORA, a cloud-based technology provider that supports customers trading multiple asset classes across global markets, for $325M. The transaction will give LSEG digital asset trading capabilities as more institutional investors are increasing exposure to cryptocurrencies and other digital assets.
- The acquisition "will enable LSEG’s customers to benefit from a differentiated trading solution that combines the multi-asset class capabilities of TORA’s software with the Group’s rich data and analytics services," London Stock Exchange Group (OTCPK:LDNXF) said in a statement.
- TORA's products include an order and execution management system and portfolio management system for customers trading equities, fixed income, FX, derivatives and digital assets.
- The company expects to close the acquisition in the second half of 2022.
