Valaris Q4 results - mixed results but rigs reactivating

Valaris (NYSE:VAL) reported Q4 earnings Monday while equity markets were closed, posting ~4c per share in adjusted earnings, against expectations for a 33c loss. Although EBITDA of $2.5m missed Bloomberg consensus estimates of $15.8m. The offshore rig operator acknowledged an improving macro environment, but flagged restart costs associated with putting the fleet back to work.

"We are in the midst of a transitional period that will extend into the second quarter of this year as we incur reactivation costs ... for contracts that are expected to commence before the end of the second quarter. We anticipate that financial results will improve significantly as these reactivations are completed." said CEO Anton Dibowitz.

Valaris (VAL) shares have approximately doubled since the Company emerged from bankruptcy in mid 2021. However, the usual relationship between high oil prices and high rig rates appears to be lagging historical patterns. As energy companies pivot onshore, and away from upstream production growth, the appetite for large offshore contracts has diminished. With the market gaining clarity on the Russian, OPEC+ and Iranian situations later in 2022, markets will be laser focused on upstream investment and appetite for offshore drilling.