Owl Rock Capital Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETOwl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 (+10.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $267.01M (+20.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ORCC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revision and 0 downward.