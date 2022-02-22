Allarity sinks after regulatory setbacks in U.S. for cancer drug

  • Allarity Therapeutics (ALLR -31.0%), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is trading sharply lower in morning hours on Tuesday after announcing a regulatory setback in the U.S. for its experimental therapy dovitinib and DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic.
  • The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued Refusal to File (“RTF”) letters as regards the company’s new drug application (“NDA”) for dovitinib and the pre-market approval (“PMA”) application for the DRP-Dovitinib companion diagnostic, the company disclosed Friday.
  • While the FDA indicated that a conclusion on NDA could not be based on the data in the application, the RTFs also apply to the companion diagnostic as both were filed as related submissions targeted as a third-line option for metastatic renal cell carcinoma.
  • While Allarity (NASDAQ:ALLR) thinks that a new prospective clinical trial would be enough to resolve the issues, the company plans to seek further regulatory guidance to respond to the outstanding objections, including a potential Type A meeting with the FDA.
  • “We are fully determined to work with the FDA staff as quickly as possible to address the open issues and clarify the path to successfully re-filing our applications,” Chief Executive Officer Steve Carchedi remarked.
  • The setback comes less than two months from Allarity’s (ALLR) Nasdaq debut, which followed the closing of its Recapitalization Share Exchange in December.
  • Read: In January, Allarity (ALLR) gained on the back of a licensing deal that included dovitinib for pediatric cancers.
