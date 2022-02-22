Bausch Health Companies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 vs. GAAP EPS of -$0.43 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (flat Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.