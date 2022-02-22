Bausch Health Companies Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:18 AM ETBausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 vs. GAAP EPS of -$0.43 year ago and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.21B (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.