Clean Harbors Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:20 AM ETClean Harbors, Inc. (CLH)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+7.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.03B (+29.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CLH has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.