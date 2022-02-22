Photronics FQ1 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:22 AM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+138.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $183.1M (+20.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PLAB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.