LHC Group Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETLHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $1.32 (-5.7% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $582.44M (+9.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LHCG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.