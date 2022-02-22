NeoGenomics Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:23 AM ETNeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (-207.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $125.77M (-0.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.