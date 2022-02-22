Avanos Medical Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:24 AM ETAvanos Medical, Inc. (AVNS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+42.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $191.32M (+3.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AVNS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.