Integra LifeSciences Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:25 AM ETIntegra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Integra LifeSciences Holdings (NASDAQ:IART) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $403.41M (+3.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, IART has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.