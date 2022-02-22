Ellington Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (+27.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $57.26M (+111.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EFC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.