Nevro Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETNevro Corp. (NVRO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, after market close.
- The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.92 and the consensus revenue estimate is $100.7M (-8.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, NVRO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 1 downward.
