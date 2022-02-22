NetApp FQ3 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETNetApp, Inc. (NTAP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+17.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.61B (+9.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 17 upward revisions and 2 downward.