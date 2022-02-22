Fidelity National Financial Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETFidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.63 (-18.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.21B (-14.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FNF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.