Vertiv Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:32 AM ETVertiv Holdings Co (VRT)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, Feb. 23, before market open.
- The consensus EPS estimate is $0.28 (-15.2% Y/Y) and the consensus revenue estimate is $1.42B (+8.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VRT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.