TJX Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:32 AM ETThe TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- TJX (NYSE:TJX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.91 (+82.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.18B (+29.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TJX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward.
- The company's stock soared on Nov. 17, the day it reported its Q3 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
- The retailer reported 14% open-only comparable store sales growth compared to the similar pre-pandemic quarter. HomeGoods was the best performer, with 34% growth from 2020.
- TJX had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.26 in December.