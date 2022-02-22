Churchill Downs' new M&A deal is seen adding to growth pipeline

Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN -0.3%) after taking a positive view of the company's acquisition of Peninsula Pacific Entertainment LLC for $2.485B.

The deal is noted to include upstate New York del Lago Casino, Virginia racing operations, current and notional HRM operations, a pending $400M casino development project in Dumfries, Virginia and also minority interest in a prospective casino project in Richmond, Virginia in partnership with Urban One.

Analyst David Katz: "The P2E transaction is positioned for CHDN to grow in specific areas where it has demonstrated operating strength in the past: racing and HRM casino operations. And it provides growth into a new, underpenetrated VA market. Notwithstanding time to closing, property ramp-up, and future development, the deal adds to the heft of the already robust, unique growth pipeline for CHDN. We consider any potential near-term weakness as an opportunity to accumulate shares."

Dig into more details on the Churchill Downs-Peninsula Pacific Entertainment deal.