Paysafe launches igaming payments partnership with Bally's in New Jersey, Arizona
Feb. 22, 2022 By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) teams up with casino entertainment company Bally's (BALY +0.2%) for streamlining player deposits for both Bally Bet online sportsbook for Arizona and the BallyCasino.com brand for New Jersey.
- The payment technology company's stock is sliding 6.1% in late morning trading. Tuesday's decline comes on top of a 10% drop in the past month and 62% decline in the past six months. Overall, payment tech stocks have been declining over the past six months as seen in this chart, as the boost from pandemic stimulus measures fades.
- Paysafe's integrations with BallyCasino.com in New Jersey and Bally Bet in Arizona are expected to be upgraded soon to allow access to the specialized iGaming payments provider's range of alternative payment methods, including Skrill USA digital wallet and eCash solutions.
