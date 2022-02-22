Extra Space Storage Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETExtra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.87 (+26.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $360.16M (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, EXR has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.