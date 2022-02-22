Russian ETFs remain under heavy fire as tensions flair with Ukraine

Russian-based exchange traded funds remained under heavy fire during Tuesday's intraday action, as they found themselves deep in the red as tensions continued to escalate between Russia and Ukraine.

In Tuesday's trading session, the leveraged Direxion Daily Russia Bull 3x Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:RUSL) finds itself -20.4%, leading the downward spiral among all other Russian funds.

Meanwhile, the largest Russian-backed ETF, VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX), and its $1.15B assets under management was down 10.5%. Moreover, RSX's small-cap sister fund, VanEck Russia Small-Cap ETF (BATS:RSXJ), was -9.2%.

The iShares MSCI Russia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:ERUS) was -11.5%, and the Franklin FTSE Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRU), which is the cheapest of all funds with an expense ratio of 0.19%, was -12.1%.

ETFs that provide exposure to the Russian market continue to see a wall of sellers as Russia's Vladimir Putin dispatched Russian troops to act as "peacekeepers" in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

President Joe Biden is set to provide updates and remarks about the Russia/Ukraine situation at 1 PM E.T at the White House today.

Year-to-date price action: RUSL -44.4%, RSX -23.1%, RSXJ -20.4%, ERUS -23.8%, and FLRU -22.8%.

Russia's standoff with the West has intensified as Putin announced he would recognize two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine.