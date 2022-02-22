HollyFrontier Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:45 AM ETHollyFrontier Corporation (HFC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+80.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.33B (+49.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HFC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.