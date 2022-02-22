Entergy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:46 AM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Entergy (NYSE:ETR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-5.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.32B (-2.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ETR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.