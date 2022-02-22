Cryptocurrency exchange FTX launches new gaming unit - Bloomberg

Feb. 22, 2022

Future game gamefi and entertainment digital technology. Teenager having fun play VR virtual reality glasses sport game metaverse NFT game 3D cyber space futuristic neon colorful background.

Thinkhubstudio/iStock via Getty Images

  • In an effort to expand its footprint in the gaming space, cryptocurrency exchange FTX introduced its new unit, FTX Gaming, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
  • FTX Gaming, which operates through FTX's U.S. affiliate, will launch with a "crypto-as-a-service" platform through which gaming firms can issue tokens and offer support for non-fungible tokens, Bloomberg highlighted.
  • The unit began hiring a fully-remote-team in February, consisting of software engineers with coding experience in the gaming industry.
  • The move comes as the so-called GameFi, a blockchain-powered "play-to-earn" system, space gains traction from firms that want to implement GameFi as a use case.
  • “We are launching FTX Gaming because we see games as an exciting use case for crypto,” an FTX spokesperson told Bloomberg via email. “There are 2 billion+ gamers in the world who have played with and collected digital items, and can now also own them.”
  • In mid-January, FTX Trading formed a $2B venture fund for crypto startups.
