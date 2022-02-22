Cryptocurrency exchange FTX launches new gaming unit - Bloomberg
Feb. 22, 2022 11:46 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- In an effort to expand its footprint in the gaming space, cryptocurrency exchange FTX introduced its new unit, FTX Gaming, Bloomberg reported Tuesday.
- FTX Gaming, which operates through FTX's U.S. affiliate, will launch with a "crypto-as-a-service" platform through which gaming firms can issue tokens and offer support for non-fungible tokens, Bloomberg highlighted.
- The unit began hiring a fully-remote-team in February, consisting of software engineers with coding experience in the gaming industry.
- The move comes as the so-called GameFi, a blockchain-powered "play-to-earn" system, space gains traction from firms that want to implement GameFi as a use case.
- “We are launching FTX Gaming because we see games as an exciting use case for crypto,” an FTX spokesperson told Bloomberg via email. “There are 2 billion+ gamers in the world who have played with and collected digital items, and can now also own them.”
- In mid-January, FTX Trading formed a $2B venture fund for crypto startups.