Avista Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 11:47 AM ETAvista Corporation (AVA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Avista (NYSE:AVA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (-21.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $431.18M (+17.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AVA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.