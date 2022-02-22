Kraft Heinz and TheNotCompany sign JV for accelerating AI-driven plant-based innovation

  • The Kraft Heinz (KHC +3.2%) and food tech start-up TheNotCompany announced a JV designed to reimagine global food production and advance toward a more sustainable future through wider adoption of plant-based foods.
  • The venture which will operate under the control of Kraft Heinz as The Kraft Heinz Not Company will leverage the inherent strengths of both companies.
  • NotCo brings its patented, first-of-its-kind technology and proven AI solutions, while Kraft Heinz offers its iconic brand portfolio and scale, to develop superior plant-based versions of co-branded products at a level of speed, taste, quality, and scale yet to be seen in the industry.
  • The Kraft Heinz Not Company will be headquartered in Chicago with R&D facilities in San Francisco and will focus on plant-based innovation across numerous Kraft Heinz product categories.
