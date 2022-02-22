Universal Display Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETUniversal Display Corporation (OLED)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.03 (-8.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $144.63M (+2.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, OLED has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward.