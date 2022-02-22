ConocoPhillips announces debt exchange offers for up to $3B of debt securities

Feb. 22, 2022 11:51 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • ConocoPhillips (COP -0.1%) commences a private offer to exchange four series of notes issued by the company and Burlington Resources as a combination of cash and a new series of company’s senior notes due 2062.
  • The aggregate principal amount of Pool 1 notes accepted in the Pool 1 offer results in the issuance of New 2062 Notes in an amount not exceeding $2B.
  • Also, company announced that it is commencing a private offer to exchange five series of notes issued by CPCo, Burlington and Burlington Resources Oil & Gas Company.
