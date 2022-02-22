ANSYS Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 5:35 PM ETANSYS, Inc. (ANSS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.73 (-7.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $645.4M (+3.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ANSS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.