Overstock.com stock falls 8% on eve of Q4 results

Feb. 22, 2022 11:54 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $643.99M (-5.9% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 1 year, OSTK has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +20.53% on Oct. 28, the day it reported its Q3 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
  • Q3 revenue fell 3.9% from a year ago as the retailer lapped a very strong quarter from a year ago when online shopping was at a high. Active customers were up 5% Y/Y to 8.7M, LTM net revenue per customers was up to $325 from $265 last year, orders per active customer went to 1.68 from 1.63.
  • Earlier in February, Wedbush Securities added Outperform-rated Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) to its Best Ideas List as it called the online retailer a quality name to own amid the ongoing global supply chain disruption.
