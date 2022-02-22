Tempur Sealy earnings shortfall hits Sleep Number, Williams-Sonoma and Bed, Bath & Beyond as well

Feb. 22, 2022

nespix/iStock via Getty Images

Tempur-Sealy International (TPX -17.3%) fell to a new 52-week low after the company's Q4 earnings report fell short of expectations. The results in North America in particular were disappointing, with revenue +19% for the quarter vs. the consensus mark of +32%.

Following the TPX report, Truist Securities analyst Keith Hughes said weakness in the mattress industry has been seen in other reports and suspects a late quarter fall off combined with higher costs.

Mattress peers Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) -7.11% and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (OTC:SCCAF) -2.55% in Toronto swung lower following the TPX earnings shocker. Specialty retailers Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY -4.7%) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM -5.1%) are also big underperformers in what are being attributed by traders to related moves.

Bedding and home furnishings are categories being closely watched for signs of pandemic fatigue as consumer discretionary spending flows into some other areas.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) are now down 33% on a year-to-date basis.

