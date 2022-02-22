Owens & Minor Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 12:02 PM ETOwens & Minor, Inc. (OMI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-37.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.43B (+3.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, OMI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
  • The company's stock rose +22.30% on Nov. 3, the day it reported its Q3 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
  • The revenue jumped ~14% YoY to reach $2.5B, driven by ~8% YoY growth in the Global Solutions business, which generated $2.0B in sales to make up ~81% of the topline.
  • In January, Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) acquired Apria in a $1.6B deal.
