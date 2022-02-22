Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF +2.1%) will idle the No. 4 blast furnace at its Indiana Harbor complex for the next two months and raise flat-rolled prices, Argus Media reports, noting the move comes in addition to a 100-day-plus outage at one of its blast furnaces at its Cleveland, Ohio, mill.

The company's actions would take 1.4M short tons of raw steel production out of the market for 2022.

Cleveland-Cliffs also said it would raise the spot base price for all April orders of hot rolled coil, cold rolled coil and hot dipped galvanized coil by $50/st, according to Argus.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves cited operational efficiences that will allow it to produce similar amounts of steel even as it reduces to seven operating blast furnaces.

CEO Lourenco Goncalves remains upbeat about the outlook for the steel market in 2022, while the company reported Q4 adjusted EBITDA jumped to $1.46B from $286M in the year-earlier quarter but well below Wall Street estimates.