LL Flooring Holdings Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 12:09 PM ETLL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (LL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-77.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $295.5M (-2.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Effective Jan. 1, LL Flooring Holdings changed its name from Lumber Liquidators.