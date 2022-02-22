Facebook Reels expands to more than 150 countries
Feb. 22, 2022
- Facebook parent Meta Platforms (FB -1.7%) is expanding availability of its Reels short-form video feature worldwide.
- Facebook Reels for iOS/Android is now available in more than 150 countries, and it's coming with some feature updates, the company says.
- "Watching video is half of time spent on Facebook and Instagram, and Reels is our fastest growing content format by far," the company says. "We’re focused on making Reels the best way for creators to get discovered, connect with their audience and earn money."
- It plans to expand the Reels Play bonus program (which pays eligible creators up to $35,000/month based on views) to more countries. And it's expanding tests of Overlay Ads to all creators in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, with other countries to follow in coming weeks.
- The company is also testing Stars on Reels (which can be bought and sent by users to support creators).
- Meanwhile, new features like Remix (a TikTok-like feature where creators can make a reel alongside an existing public one), 60-second reels and video-clipping are on the way. And users will be able to share public reels to Facebook Stories, as well as see Reels directly within Facebook's Watch tab.
- On the stock front, Meta is down 1.7%; if that decline holds up, it would be the fourth down session in a row, and its 11th drop in the past 13 sessions. At $202.76, shares are down 37% from their close on Feb. 2 (see a chart vs. S&P 500 for the past three weeks here).