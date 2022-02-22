Cryptocurrency platform Amber Group raises $200M in latest round, valuing at $3B - MarketWatch
Feb. 22, 2022 12:14 PM ET
- Singapore-based cryptocurrency platform Amber Group raised $200M in a Series B round, valuing the company at $3B, MarketWatch reported Tuesday.
- Temasek led the latest investment round in Amber Group, with participation from Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, Tiger Global Management, Tru Arrow Partners and Coinbase Ventures (NASDAQ:COIN), MarketWatch noted.
- Founded in 2017, Amber Group manages ~$5B, with cumulative transaction volume of more than $1T, MarketWatch highlighted.
- "We want to do more than just enable mainstream digital asset adoption," Amber Group CEO Michael Wu told MarketWatch. "We want to help create a digital future where digital assets empower people with the opportunity and agency to shape a better world for us all," he added.
