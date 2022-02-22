Ralph Lauren gains on report of talks with LVMH over past couple years
- Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) rose 4.1% on a report that the fashion brand has had on and off talks with LVMH (OTCPK:LVMHF) about a potential acquisition.
- Luxury giant LVMH has had "exploratory" talks with Ralph Lauren (RL) over the past couple of years about a potential acquisition, according to an Axios Pro report, which cited sources familiar.
- LVMH had been shying away from making acquisitions of U.S brands, though since its purchase of jeweler Tiffany has been doing well so far, the French luxury giant is said to me confident about purchasing U.S. brands, according to the report.
- Ralph Lauren (RL) declined to comment to Axios, while LVMH didn't respond to a request for comment from the publication.
- Ralph Lauren (RL) short interest is 8.4%.
