Höegh LNG Partners LP Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 12:17 PM ETHöegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-4.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $35.48M (-1.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HMLP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- The company's stock rose +7.08% on Nov. 18, 2021, the day it reported its Q3 results, which beat analysts' estimates.
- In December 2021, Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) received a buyout proposal from Höegh LNG Holdings to acquire all publicly held common units for $4.25/unit in cash.