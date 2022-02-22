ODP Q4 2021 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 12:27 PM ETThe ODP Corporation (ODP)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.49 (-10.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.98B (-13.5% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ODP has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
  • In January, said it would delay the previously announced public company separation to evaluate a proposal from a second party to acquire the consumer business.
