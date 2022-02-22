Jack In The Box Q1 2022 Earnings Preview

Feb. 22, 2022 12:32 PM ETJack in the Box Inc. (JACK)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ:JACK) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.91 (-11.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $346.02M (+2.2% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, JACK has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 13 downward.
  • The company's stock declined -2.93% on Nov. 23, the day it reported its Q4 results.
  • Systemwide sales growth was up 8.6% in FQ4 and same-store sales growth of 0.1% was recorded. Company-operated same-store sales declined 4.4% with decreases in traffic only partially offset by increases in average check.
