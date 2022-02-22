Eneti Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 12:37 PM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $18.25M (-63.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NETI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.