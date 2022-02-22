Hecla Mining foresees big production bump in 2022

Feb. 22, 2022 12:36 PM ETHecla Mining Company (HL)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment

stones of gold and silver gross, mineral extraction of gold and silver. Concept of luxury and wealth.

RHJ/iStock via Getty Images

Hecla Mining (HL +11.5%) rallies near YTD highs after Q4 income applicable to common stockholders jumped to $11.7M from $3M in the year-ago period and above analyst expectations for $9.9M, while sales slipped 2% Y/Y to $185M, below $194.2M consensus estimate.

Hecla cited higher metal prices and a full year of production at the Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho for the increase in income.

For the full year, Hecla said it hit quarterly records for sales of $807.5M and adjusted EBITDA of $278.8M, as well as the second highest cash flow from operations of $220.3M and free cash flow of $111.3M.

The miner said its FY 2021 production of 12.9M silver oz, all-in sustaining costs for silver of $9.19/oz, and 201.3K gold oz all met guidance.

Hecla said increased safety and productivity from its new Underhand Closed Bench mining method contributed to a 75% increase in FY 2021 silver production at Lucky Friday to 3.56M oz from 2.03M oz in 2020, and will increase to 4.3M-4.6M oz in 2022.

For FY 2022, Hecla forecasts total silver production of 12.9M-13.5M oz and total gold output of 165K-175K oz.

Hecla Mining shares were among Q4's worst performing silver miners, after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.