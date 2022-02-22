Hecla Mining (HL +11.5%) rallies near YTD highs after Q4 income applicable to common stockholders jumped to $11.7M from $3M in the year-ago period and above analyst expectations for $9.9M, while sales slipped 2% Y/Y to $185M, below $194.2M consensus estimate.

Hecla cited higher metal prices and a full year of production at the Lucky Friday Mine in Idaho for the increase in income.

For the full year, Hecla said it hit quarterly records for sales of $807.5M and adjusted EBITDA of $278.8M, as well as the second highest cash flow from operations of $220.3M and free cash flow of $111.3M.

The miner said its FY 2021 production of 12.9M silver oz, all-in sustaining costs for silver of $9.19/oz, and 201.3K gold oz all met guidance.

Hecla said increased safety and productivity from its new Underhand Closed Bench mining method contributed to a 75% increase in FY 2021 silver production at Lucky Friday to 3.56M oz from 2.03M oz in 2020, and will increase to 4.3M-4.6M oz in 2022.

For FY 2022, Hecla forecasts total silver production of 12.9M-13.5M oz and total gold output of 165K-175K oz.

Hecla Mining shares were among Q4's worst performing silver miners, after reporting a Q3 GAAP loss.