Audacy Q4 2021 Earnings Preview
Feb. 22, 2022 12:41 PM ETAudacy, Inc. (AUD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Audacy (NYSE:AUD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.12 (-29.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $342.35M (+7.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, AUD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.