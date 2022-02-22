Envestnet gains on report of potential sale amid takeover interest
Feb. 22, 2022 12:51 PM ETEnvestnet, Inc. (ENV)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Envestnet Inc. (NYSE:ENV) jumped 11% on a report that the fintech company is exploring its options after receiving takeover interest.
- The company has recently been approached by at at least one private equity firm, according to a Bloomberg report. The company is currently reviewing the interest, though no deal is imminent. ENV has mark cap of $3.6B.
- A potential sales comes after Envestnet reportedly hired an adviser in early 2020 to weigh options for its Yodlee data aggregator unit. In May of last year there was some speculation that an activist had been accumulating a stake in the fintech and Gordon Haskett highlighted that the Yodlee business was quite valuable.
- Recall October 2019, Envestnet CEO dies in automobile accident.
- Envestnet (ENV) is set to report Q4 results on Thursday after the close.