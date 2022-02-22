ASM International dips despite strong Q1 guidance, new buyback
Feb. 22, 2022 12:55 PM ETASM International NV (ASMIY)INTC, ASMLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor
- Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY) shares dipped on Tuesday even after the company posted fourth-quarter revenue that rose 70% year-over-year and forecast a strong first-quarter amid continued strength in the sector.
- On Tuesday, ASMI said it expects revenue to be between $567 million and $601 million, or 500 million to 530 million Euros, compared to 491.3 million euros in the fourth-quarter of 2021.
- Gross margin during the fourth-quarter was 47%, down slightly from the 47.2% in the third-quarter, but up from the 45.2% in the fourth-quarter of 2020.
- ASMI shares fell nearly 2% to $324.03 on light-volume on Tuesday.
- In addition to the strong outlook, ASMI said that its board of directors authorized a new 100 million euro buyback program to be completed within the 2022-2023 time frame.
- ASMI also said that it would propose a €2.50 per common share dividend, an increase of 20% from 2020.
- ASM International competitor ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) said last month it would strengthen its collaboration with Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on high-end manufacturing.