HealthStream (HSTM -13.5%), a Tennessee-based provider of workforce and provider solutions for healthcare entities in the U.S., has reached a 52-week low after the company reported worse than expected earnings for Q4 2021.

While quarterly revenue rose ~4% YoY to $64.3M in line with the consensus estimates, non-GAAP loss per share at $0.01 fell short of expectations.

The Workforce Solutions segment grew ~2% YoY to generate $50.9M in revenue, while the Provider Solutions segment yielded $13.4M revenue, indicating ~11% YoY growth.

Mainly driven by $2.4M worth of stock-based compensation and related expenses, the company reported $0.5M of operating loss compared to $1.1M of income of the prior-year period, and net loss for the quarter reached $0.4M from $0.9M net income in Q4 2020.

Meanwhile, the cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities stood at $51.9M at the end of the year, indicating ~11% YoY growth,

At the earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Scotty Roberts highlighted the impact of COVID-19 on sales bookings in the second half of 2021.

During the period, “the pandemic continued to present challenges for our customers to face the Delta and Omicron variance coupled with labor shortages, the TICC staff, and rising costs of temporary labor,” he said.

The shortfall is reflected in the guidance and estimated growth rates, Roberts added, while indicating that the labor market should remain competitive this year.

For 2022, HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) projects $267.5M - $273.0M in revenue in addition to $50M - $53.5M and $26.0M - $29.0M in adj. EBITDA and capital expenditure, respectively.

Meanwhile, Wall Street forecasts the company to report $274M in revenue for this year.